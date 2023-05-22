In the elections to choose the next government in Greece, which took place this Sunday and whose vote count is underway, the conservatives of the New Democracy (ND) party took the lead, with the majority of the votes counted. However, the party of current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis could narrowly miss out on the absolute majority needed to form a government, triggering new elections.

New Democracy (ND) leads. In Greece, the conservative party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has obtained victory in the legislative elections this Sunday, according to partial results. However, the party may face difficulties in forming a stable government due to the lack of an absolute majority. Despite this, his leader declared that his party was victorious in the elections and that it will form an autonomous government.

“The election results are decisive. They show that New Democracy has the approval of the people to govern, strong and autonomous,” said Mitsotakis.

New Democracy (ND), in power for the last four years, has obtained 41.1% of the vote, far surpassing the left-wing party Syriza, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which has obtained 20% of the vote. the votes, according to the first results. The socialists of Pasok-Movement for Change are in third place.

However, if these results are confirmed, the right would not obtain an absolute majority, while the current head of government, who is seeking a new four-year term, has ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition. For his part, Tsipras has reached out to the leader of Pasok-Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, to form an alliance, but the latter has set conditions.

If a government cannot be formed in the next two weeks, as many analysts predict, new elections will have to be called, which are likely to be held in late June or early July.

News in development…