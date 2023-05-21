ATHENS. Greece expressed itself in the vote with a clear advantage and a result higher than expected for the outgoing premier Kiriakos Mitsotakis, of the conservative New Democracy party, who would have between 37.5 and 41.5%, with 121 seats, not enough, however, to go to government alone (151 out of 300 are needed). Disappointment for former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is between 23.5 and 27.5%. But the real surprise is Pasok’s socialist party, with leader Nikos Androulakis, which reaches between 11.5 and 12.5% ​​and becomes the balance of a possible coalition, although he himself has ruled out several times during the electoral campaign partnerships with major adversaries. The Communist Party of the KKE also did well, between 6.5 and 7.5%, while the party of former Finance Minister Varoufakis struggles to enter Parliament, with the threshold of 3%.

There are no major reversals, in the most peaceful elections ever, because the opposition has never really entered the game to contend for power with the center-right. But the government is far from obvious. The country that is recovering from the debt crisis of a decade ago therefore demonstrates that it has enjoyed the last four years governed by Mitsotakis’ centre-right. The liberal leader is aiming for the second round, on July 2, when the electoral law will change from a pure proportional system, like today, in favor of a majority bonus proportional to the votes cast: the party that exceeds 45% will get 50 seats more than the result.

In Greece, coalition governments are traditionally rare and usually unsuccessful. Mitsotakis convinces, despite four years in power and a tragic railway accident on the line to Thessaloniki on February 28, in which 57 people lost their lives. And despite the price increase, which is putting many families in difficulty.

In power since 2019, the leader of New Democracy has recorded an unexpectedly high consensus growth, bringing a sharp drop in unemployment to the country and a border security and protection policy with the construction of a wall towards Turkey, to block the arrival of migrants. Debts to the International Monetary Fund have been paid off early. European governments and the IMF pumped 280 billion euros ($300 billion) into the Greek economy in emergency loans between 2010 and 2018 to avoid bankruptcy of the euro zone member. In return, they have called for tough cost-cutting measures and reforms that have seen Greece’s economy shrink by a quarter.

A severe recession and years of debt have left the country on its knees. The national debt reached 400 billion euros last December and has put households in difficulty, which will probably need another decade to recover.