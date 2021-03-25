Last November 17 we wanted the Eurocup will start immediately. It could not be otherwise, the 6-0 to Germany in La Cartuja at the close of the Nations league it filled us with morale when we needed it most. We looked tall and handsome, wanting to start that championship that the pandemic forced to delay 2021. Now, less than three months before that tournament, the Selection Spanish faces its first three commitments of the playoffs for him Qatar World Cup 2022. Greece, Georgia and Kosovo They are our rivals, three touchstones to fine-tune Luis Enrique’s orchestra with a view to the continental event. It is there, just around the corner, so you have to take advantage of any loophole to be at the big party. If you blink, you miss it (follow the game live on AS.com).

Robert Sánchez, Pedro Porro, Pedri and Bryan gil are the news in the announcement of Luis Enrique who, logically, yesterday was full of praise for them. And that was not easy because, as usual, other issues strangers to La Roja they sneaked into the press conference. For example, the end of the Copa del Rey between Athletic and Real on April 3. “I want the best to play in the National Team, for that I bring them and I don’t think about what will happen after these three games,” the Asturian settled. Good answer, because in the same way, it should then measure whether or not Sergio Ramos plays it is not going to be that he is injured and loses the Champions League duel with Liverpool, also the distribution of minutes of the Atlético, Barça and Madrid internationals now that LaLiga is heating up and El Clásico knocks on the door. The only clear thing that Luis Enrique has is that against Greece he will not be able to count on Gerard Moreno, with a contracture in the right hamstrings. For matches against Georgia and Kosovo, next Sunday and Wednesday, that of Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, top national scorer of LaLiga, is doubt.

With Carvajal and Sergi Roberto injured and Navas without calling for the thousand and one kilometers on his legs (he needs some rest, since the Seville calendar is great), Joint seems to have many ballots of being the Right side in the Nuevo los Cármenes. Bouquets will play, although it remains to be seen if he does so in the first place given that he recently recovered from a injuredn. Minutes will have in that race to reach Ahmed hassan at record of internationalities with a selection: 178 take Spanish through the 184 from egyptian. “If we have the ball, we can beat anyone,” Morata said yesterday. And if we have people like Rodri, Busquets, Thiago or Pedri, it is easy for us to have the ball. Then…

Greece aims to forget as soon as possible the bad taste in the mouth of not qualify for the Eurocup, in whose group he yielded to Italy and Finland. Siovas, Manolas and Papastathopoulos, three basic capitals in defense, have not been summoned by the Dutch John van’t Schip, who has bet on him lifting to return the team to the noble zone of the FIFA ranking, the one in which it appeared after win Euro 2004. Bakasetas, Limnios and Giakoumakis monopolize the offensive role of the Greek team, which will work to deactivate La Roja’s touch and ball handling. We do not see our faces with the helena selection since 2008. So we had another Luis on the bench, Aragonés, and we won by 2-1 with goals from Rubén de la Red and Dani Güiza. It was the match that closed the first phase of the Eurocup. What came after you already know.