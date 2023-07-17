Greece in flames, huge fire near the beaches of Corinth: 1,200 children evacuated from campsites

1,200 children were evacuated from summer camps in Loutraki, four kilometers northeast of Corinth, due to a major fire. This was announced by the mayor of Loutraki. THE evacuated children were on holiday especially in campsites organized in seaside resorts.



The holiday camps have been threatened by fires that broke out near the seaside resort of Loutraki, 80km from Athens. “We have rescued 1,200 children who were in holiday camps,” said Mayor Giorgos Gkionis. Other fires are raging in other holiday resorts such as Kouvaras, about fifty kilometers from Athens. For this fire, this afternoon, the police arrested a suspect on charges of being the arsonist. According to fire brigade spokesman Yiannis Artopios, flames also broke out in Dervenochori and Kaparelli in Boeotia.

Greece is recovering from a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat waves are expected in the coming days. The action of the fire brigade is hampered by fwinds that reached speeds of 50-60 kilometers per hour. In the evening, a source from the fire brigade said 60 fires were underway.

