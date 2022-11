A strong earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred at 22.06 (local time) in the southern part of the Greek island of Evia, at a depth of 10 kilometers and 8 kilometers east of the village of Zarakes, at the same point where already this morning there had been 4.8 magnitude tremors followed by other aftershocks. This evening’s earthquake was also felt distinctly in Athens, which is 51 kilometers from the epicenter.