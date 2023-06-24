A group of young women and men, wearing black T-shirts, distribute leaflets in the central Athenian square of Propilia. It is seven in the afternoon on Thursday, June 22. There are only a few hours left until this Sunday Greece celebrates its second elections in just over a month, in which the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of New Democracy, starts as the great favourite. The leaflets say that the death of hundreds of people in the shipwreck in the Ionian Sea on Wednesday June 14 was not an accident, but a “murder”. The young people have called a rally. But only they come, who are around twenty. Cars and tourists pass indifferently in front of his banner, with an anarchist insignia. Almost no one is interested in the roles they distribute.

Migration has barely sparked debate or exchange of views among the candidates for prime minister. Alexis Tsipras, leader of the leftist Syriza formation, evoked the problem at the rally to close the campaign, this Thursday, in Syntagma Square in Athens. The former prime minister alleged that during his tenure (2015-2019) Greece faced “the biggest refugee crisis since World War II” and the country became “synonymous with solidarity.” And he warned: “We will not allow them to make it synonymous with barbarism. We proved it last week, during the deadliest shipwreck in our country’s history. They advised us not to talk about it because [las víctimas] they were not rich, because they were oppressed, because they were not Greek, because they were not even tourists; they were refugees. But we do not take into account the political cost when we defend our values.

The issues that have dominated the campaign are the high cost of living, the urban scandals on several islands, the economic measures that Mitsotakis intends to adopt and the calls from the left to avoid another four years of “authoritarian rule of the right”. The five candidates who won representation in the previous vote on May 21 — the socialist Nikos Androulakis, the communist Dimitris Kutsumbas and the ultranationalist Kyriakos Velopoulos, in addition to Mitsotakis and Tsipras — were scheduled to hold a debate on Thursday, June 15, a day later. of the shipwreck. But the acting government decreed three days of mourning and the debate was cancelled.

In the May elections, Mitsotakis was ahead of Tsipras, with the largest difference in votes between the first and second parties since 1974, after the end of the dictatorship. However, the outgoing prime minister did not want to govern in coalition, given the prospect of obtaining an absolute majority in the elections this Sunday, under a new electoral law that favors the winning party. Since then, Tsipras’s efforts have focused on boosting morale on the left. The challenge posed by irregular immigration only gained some prominence on his agenda after the shipwreck. This Friday, no Greek media collected the words of the leftist leader in headlines.

Aerial image provided by the Greek Coast Guard, where the fishing boat 'Adriana' is seen, with hundreds of emigrants on board, before it sank on June 13 in the Ionian Sea.

Iranian journalist Aora Helm, 35, and social worker Errico Rossi, 32, Italian, are among the twenty attendees at Thursday’s call to protest the “murder” of the shipwreck. They do not hide their disappointment at the low attendance: “In the assembly to call the mobilizations this week there were 150 people, today we are less here,” says Rossi. Helm explains that, the day after the shipwreck, the largest demonstration for the rights of refugees in the last five years was held in Athens, in which some 10,000 people participated. And she remembers that the next day 200 people marched through the port of Piraeus to the headquarters of Frontex and the Coast Guard. However, the Iranian journalist is not surprised that there is no massive mobilization: “Greece is the first line in the migration conflict, people have become used to seeing refugees in terrible situations.”

Rossi regrets that public opinion is more concerned about the submarine of the titanic than for the tragedy in the Ionian: “The same people who blame migrants for traveling in dangerous conditions do not say that billionaires accepted the risk.”

An official from a European country with great knowledge of Hellenic politics, who requests anonymity, is surprised at the “coldness” of society in the face of the shipwreck. “What would have happened in another European country if a ship sank right under the noses of Frontex agents and coastal authorities? I think that, at the very least, there would have been an examination of conscience. Here, the government has limited itself to saying: “These people were going to Italy and they drowned.” The few accounts that the acting Greek government is giving have come after information from international media such as the BBC, which question the role of the Coast Guard. It is true that right now there is only one government in office. And it is true that Greek society is tired of the lack of solidarity in Europe. But even so, there is a lot of coldness. And in social networks, much worse. You find messages of astonishing cruelty, ”he reflects.

“Warm evictions have become routine”

Siavash Shahabi, a 37-year-old Iranian refugee, believes that the worst thing about Mitsotakis is that he is “delivering on what he promised.” An archaeologist by profession who works in Athens as a data analyst, Shahabi says that under the conservative prime minister, hot evictions and police brutality have become routine. “During the Syriza government, the refugee situation was not good either, but now it is much worse,” he argues.

Shahabi recounts that in July 2019, just two days after Mitsotakis won the elections, his health card was withdrawn and only returned 10 months later. And he testifies that, for both him and his friends, the center of Athens has become a dangerous place where the police continuously carry out identity checks based on skin color. “My skin doesn’t attract attention, but I have other friends who are often stopped by the police and taken to the police station, even though they have all their documents in order. It’s constant harassment.”

Lorraine Lette, a lawyer who has been in charge of the Legal Center Lesvos for six years, a leading legal group in defense of the rights of migrants and refugees, notes that Mitsotakis’ immigration policy is characterized by its harshness, but believes that “involution” it began before New Democracy came to power, in 2019. This American lawyer assures that Mitsotakis has restricted the right to asylum and turned refugee camps into “closed institutions that limit the freedom of movement of applicants for international protection.”

The lawyer considers that the right to asylum of people arriving from Turkey has been gradually reduced since the migration agreement signed between the European Union and Turkey in 2016. Lette believes that there has not only been an erosion of the rights of migrants “in official policies” but, especially, “informal practices such as hot returns, which have become systematic during the Mitsotakis term”.

Lette maintains that, although “the violation of rights” has been accentuated with the conservatives, “the policies and financing are European, they are not decided only by Greece.” In addition, it criticizes the “criminalization of solidarity”, in reference to the trials of humanitarian workers accused of human trafficking for participating in rescues and the stigmatization of immigration itself through the criminal prosecution of asylum seekers imprisoned for piloting the boats in those who came to Greece.

The lawyer wonders if Greece and the European Union are testing the extent to which they can tighten migration policies with the approval of the population: “They militarized the borders on the Greek islands, then people were forced to live in refugee camps, they they took away their rights little by little and we have reached a point where there is hardly any reaction from civil society”, he reasons.

