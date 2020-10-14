Greece Long prison sentences for leaders of the Golden Dawn of the Greek party, which has been declared a criminal organization

The party leader received a 13-year sentence for running a criminal organization and other former members of the party received a 5- to 7-year sentence for membership in a criminal organization.

Athenian the court sentenced far-right Golden Dawn leaders to long prison terms on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Last week, the party was declared a criminal organization in court.

Read more: Court declares Golden Dawn a criminal organization, murder awaits Greek party leadership

The golden dawn rose during the Greek economic crisis to become the third largest party in the country with an anti-immigration program. The party also grabbed protest voices from citizens bored with traditional parties and corruption. In 2012, the party received as many as 21 representatives to the Greek 300-seat parliament.

Six former party MP, including leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in prison for running a criminal organization linked to hate crimes. Other former MPs received 5- to 7-year sentences for membership of a criminal organization.

Convicted Yiannis Lagos left the courtroom on Monday. Lagos left the Golden Dawn last year after gaining a seat in the European Parliament.­

Party member Yiorgos Roupakias also received a life sentence for an antifascist rapper Pavlos Fyssasin murder.

Fyssas’ mother Magda Fyssa and father Panagiotis Fyssas were present in the chapter on judgments.

The assassination of Fyssas in 2013 is considered a turning point on the road to the Golden Dawn. The case sparked widespread protests against the party and led to a police investigation into the party’s activities. Leaders of the Golden Dawn were arrested, and police found unauthorized weapons and Nazi flags in the homes of party members.

The party managed to get through MPs in the 2015 election but was left empty-handed last year.