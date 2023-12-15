Dubai (Etihad)

Greece won first place in the adult freestyle category, within the World Artistic Swimming League, at the Hamdan Sports Complex, with the participation of 160 swimmers from 14 countries, and won 324 points. Belarus came in second place (231 points), and Greece won first place in the free doubles, “241 points.” », followed by Belarus «162 points».

Belarus achieved first place in the women's freestyle category (210 points), followed by Synquatics Academy (121 points), and Gateshead Academy (118 points). Belarus won first place in the women's doubles category (165 points), followed by Kazan, Russia (158 points), and Kazakhstan (154 points). a point”.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Vice President of the Hamdan Sports Complex, crowned the teams that won first places, which include an elite group of international stars who will participate in the World Aquatics Championships and the Olympic Games next year, in the presence of Abdullah Shahdad, Director “Hamdan Sports Complex”, Russian Olympic champion Marina Goledkina, gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, her compatriot Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, five-time world champion, and Daria Kalkina, director of the Double D Swimming Academy.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma said, “The Dubai Sports Council is keen to provide support and facilities for all sports tournaments, especially Olympic sports, including swimming and gymnastics. The Council, in cooperation with various organizers and academies, has succeeded in increasing the number of practitioners of these sports, and organizing various tournaments, including international tournaments in These sports are achieving great spread and growth, and attract more practitioners of both genders, and the Hamdan Sports Complex provides the opportunity for high-level training, as well as hosting tournaments and training camps for teams and teams in these sports, and in various other sports.