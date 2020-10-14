Another party member was also sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an anti-fascist rapper in 2013.

Greek justice has spoken. The leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, Nikos Michaloliakos, was sentenced Wednesday (October 14th) to 13 years in prison by the Athens Criminal Court, which found him guilty of leading a “criminal organization”.

Another Golden Dawn member, activist Yorgos Roupakias, was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, committed on the night of September 18, 2013. This act shocked Greece, and forced the authorities to prosecute the neo-Nazi party, responsible for murders and violence against migrants and left-wing activists since the 1990s but which had benefited until then of virtual impunity.

More than fifty of the 68 defendants were convicted of various crimes: leading a criminal organization, murder, assault, illegal possession of weapons. 11 were acquitted. LMEP Ioannis Lagos, former member of Golden Dawn, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. His parliamentary immunity must be lifted by the European Parliament, at the request of Greece, once an arrest warrant has been issued.