A new magnitude 5 earthquake shook on Tuesday the Greek archipelago of the Cycles, which continues to tremble For the fourth consecutive week Due to hundreds of earthquakes that are recorded daily between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

At 04.46 GMT on Tuesday there was a tremor of magnitude 5 to 17 kilometers to the southeast of love, and an hour and a half later occurred A second of magnitude 4.9 A few kilometers more west of the epicenter of the first, according to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens.

These earthquakes occur only one day after an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the same area, with a focal depth of just 5 kilometers, who also felt in the Greek capital.

Although since last Thursday a Intensity decrease of the Seats that were recorded daily in the area – the majority no longer exceeded the magnitude 3 – the experts point out that one cannot speak of a “Discharge” of the phenomenon.

The Greek government has declared the state of emergency In the islands of Santorini, Amorgos, IOS and Ánafe, where schools will remain closed until at least next Friday for the third consecutive week.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, said Monday at the Antenna station that the Government, with the cooperation of the Armed Forces, will create “An escape port” In a safe place in Santorini, where passenger ships can dock in case of emergency.





Between January 26 and February 14, more than 16,900 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 1 in the area were recorded. The Santorini volcanic complex is The most active sector of the volcanic arch from the southern Aegean, which includes volcanoes in Methana and the Islands of Milos, Santorini and Nisyros.

“The mechanism (of the current seismic activity) is similar to a phenomenon known as Dikingwhich is characterized by a similar seismicity throughout several kilometers and is related to the Magmatic material ascentwithout necessarily meaning a volcanic explosion, “the newspaper told Tuesday Kathimerini Margarita Segu, Research Director of the British Geological Service.





With the expert Paraskeví Nomikú, a professor of Geology at the University of Athens, who emphasizes that it is recorded “coincides”A movement of great fluid masses of molten material underground, which are pressing failures to find an output. “

Few possibilities of a great earthquake

In addition to the dozens of submarine volcanic cones in the area, between Santorini and Amorgos there are also Several underwater failuresthe activation of one of which generated in 1956 an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 that caused a 30 -meter tsunami that killed 53 people. Most experts agree that the possibility of occurring now such a strong earthquake is “scarce”Although they point out that seismic activity could last weeks, maybe months.

Since the tremors, Greek and international scientific teams began to intensify themselves. Improve the instrument network of measurement in the area. During the last weeks submarine seismographs have been placed in the Volcanic Baldera of Santorini and in volcanic cones of the Columbo volcanolocated a few kilometers east of the island.