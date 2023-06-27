DAccording to the European border protection agency Frontex, the Greek authorities ignored an offer of help from the EU agency shortly before the fatal refugee accident off the coast of Greece almost two weeks ago. Frontex had “offered additional air support to the Greek authorities on the day before the accident, but received no answer,” the press office of the Warsaw-based agency said on Monday at the request of the AFP news agency.

The ailing and overloaded fishing boat had started in Libya towards Europe and capsized on the night of June 14 off the Peloponnese peninsula at one of the lowest points in the Mediterranean after the engine had previously failed. 82 bodies have been recovered so far. According to official information, 104 people were saved. According to survivors, hundreds of people were on board, including women and children who were accommodated in the hold.

Dealing with the accident had raised a number of questions. After the deadly disaster, the Greek coast guard stated that the boat crew had not asked for help. After contacting Greece, they even refused help several times and emphasized that the boat wanted to continue to Italy.

As Frontex has now announced, the Italian control center for the coordination of sea rescue (MRCC) had already instructed the Frontex aircraft on the day before the accident at 10.33 a.m. (CEST) to search for the fishing boat. According to Frontex, it was sighted at 11:47 a.m. “The aircraft observed the fishing boat for ten minutes before having to return to base to refuel,” Frontex said.

Frontex also offered the Greek authorities to send a drone to observe the Aegean Sea, it said. However, they instructed Frontex to use the drone in another rescue operation south of the Mediterranean island of Crete.

Along with Italy and Spain, Greece is one of the main arrival countries for tens of thousands of people from Africa and the Middle East who want to go to Europe. Last month, the Greek government came under international criticism after video footage showed the violent rejection of refugees at sea.