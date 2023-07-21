Greece is preparing to face high temperatures, as temperatures increase across the Mediterranean region.

Temperatures in Greece are expected to rise to a European record by the middle of next week, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

Temperatures in mainland Greece are expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, to witness the record temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius set on the Italian island of Sicily two years ago.

Some of the forest fires that broke out near Athens last Monday are still raging, as the country faces a new bout of heat coming from the Sahara desert over the next six days. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday: “The hard times are not over yet.” The prime minister is reaching out to other European leaders to provide more aircraft and firefighters to put out the fires.