July 24, 2022 09:20
Greece witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures, as fires swept the country, on Saturday, with teams battling
Extinguishing to put out large and small fires, after temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius.
A large fire is still ravaging the “Dadea” National Park, near the border with Turkey. The park is one of the largest forested areas in southeastern Europe. A second major fire broke out on the southern side of the island of Lesbos. The Civil Defense Force ordered the evacuation of Fatira village. Fire brigade units from the mainland set out for Lesbos to reinforce the efforts.
In other parts of Europe, two people were killed when trees fell in a storm in Poland, while a number of people were injured during storms in Austria.
In Fulpmes, near Innsbruck in Austria, two people were swept away by a mudslide in their car, then rescued by the fire brigade and taken to hospital, according to the Austrian news agency APA.
In Italy’s South Tyrol province, lightning during a thunderstorm caused several small forest fires.
The bushfires in South Tyrol have been exacerbated this summer by the lack of rain and no snow in winter.
And the Italian news agency “ANSA” reported that 300 people were evacuated in the province of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, which lies on the Italian border with Slovenia, on Saturday evening, due to fears of the danger of fires spreading in the Karst plateau in Slovenia.
Meanwhile, bushfires in the French Atlantic coast south of Bordeaux appeared to be contained on Saturday. Some residents were able to return to their homes, according to what the county authorities announced on Twitter.
The forest fires in “Landeras” and “La Teste-de-Boches” in southwestern France, which broke out more than a week ago, have destroyed more than 20,600 hectares of land. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes as a precaution.
Source: agencies
