ATHENS (AFP) – On a chair in front of the infirmary, the seventieth, Panayotis Saronis, waits for his turn to receive a second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on the small tourist island of Elafonissos, located at the tip of the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece. Greece has given priority to accelerating the vaccination of the inhabitants of dozens of small islands in the Aegean Sea (east) and the Ionian Sea (west), and then the larger ones, in preparation for the official opening of the tourist season in mid-May, as these islands receive millions of tourists annually, including Elafonissos located in the Aegean Sea. It is known for its white sandy beaches. “The sky is clear, the vaccination procedures are continuing in a good way, and if we are lucky enough, we will all survive,” says Panayiotis Saronis, looking up. In front of the dispensary, a medical cart carrying hundreds of vaccine vials placed in special boxes stands.

This vehicle arrived at Elafonissos on Friday morning, accompanied by the doctor in charge of vaccination, Anargyros Mariolis, on board the “Elafonissos” ferry that connects the island to the nearby port of Punta in mainland Greece. Energiros Mariolis notes that the vaccination program throughout Greece, which the authorities called “Operation Freedom”, continues “in an ideal way” on the islands. “Our goal is to establish an immune wall that allows normal life to resume as soon as possible,” he told AFP. After completing the vaccination at the clinic in the afternoon, the doctor continues his mission by moving to the homes of the elderly who are unable to go to the vaccination center.

The vaccine is a message of optimism

Elafonissos Mayor Evi Lero asserts that “vaccination includes 70 percent of the island’s population by mid-May, which constitutes a kind of protection for them.” She stresses that it is a “very important step that guarantees the opening of the tourist season and constitutes a message of optimism,” expressing her pride in the island’s vacancy. Which has an area of ​​18 square kilometers from Covid-19.

Elafonissos receives 200,000 tourists every year, but last year the number of visitors was very low due to the severe impact of the tourist sector by the epidemic.

“The pace of vaccination on the islands is fast” because the transfer of vaccines is complicated and the process must take place in a very short time, said Secretary-General of Health Insurance Marius Themistocleus Thursday from the island of Iraklia in the Aegean Sea, which he visited with Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias.

“We will soon complete the vaccination in the islands with a population of less than a thousand people, before speeding up the process in the larger islands,” he added.

The third wave of the very severe pandemic was in Greece, where containment accompanied by a curfew has been in effect since last November.

Greece, which has a population of 10.7 million, has witnessed about ten thousand deaths since the start of the epidemic in March 2020, the vast majority of them in recent months.

Reservations have started

In preparation for the tourist season on which its economy depends, as is the case in most southern European countries, Greece began in early April to gradually open schools and unnecessary stores before the opening scheduled for May 3, opposite the balconies of cafes and restaurants. Seven days, which was still imposed on travelers who were permanent residents of the member states of the European Union, the Schengen area, Britain, the United States, Israel, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates.

Visitors should show a certificate of vaccination or a negative test as a result of a Corona virus detection conducted less than 72 hours ago. Chrisula Kataga (43 years), a restaurant owner in the port of Elafonissos, says that the island is free of Covid-19 is important because it “reassures tourists after this period of quarantine.”

As for Babis Aronis, who is working on completing the renovation of his hotel at the port, he notes that “reservations by telephone have already begun.” “Starting May 14, everything will improve, and we will achieve what we aspire to in the summer,” he added.