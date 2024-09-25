Athens (Agencies)

Greece will urge the European Union to provide medical treatment for the injured Lebanese, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis told his Lebanese counterpart at a meeting in New York, the Greek Foreign Ministry reported.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that Girapetris told Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib that Greece is concerned about the crisis in the Middle East and the risk of its expansion.

The statement added: “It is very necessary to stop this vicious cycle of violence and confrontation.”

The statement also said, “Greece will try to mobilize European support to provide medical assistance at a central and European level to the Lebanese who have been injured and need treatment.”