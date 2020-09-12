Greater than 12,000 individuals, together with households and 4,000 youngsters, sleep within the streets, generally on sidewalks on the bottom. “We have not slept for 2 nights, and we do not eat something”, testifies a lady, exhausted. Two fires burned their camp, lowered to smoke, and right now they don’t have anything left.

In response to the catastrophe and within the face of worldwide strain, the Greek authorities are urgently constructing a brand new camp, which is able to accommodate a few of the individuals. A brand new camp “worse than Moria’s”, feedback an asylum seeker. They’re in actual fact a number of hundred to display towards this new camp, and ask to be acquired elsewhere in Europe. France and Germany have introduced that they’ll handle minors on their soil.

