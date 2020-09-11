In Lesvos, Greece, greater than 12,000 individuals, together with households and 4,000 kids, are spending their nights outdoor following the destruction of their camp in fires. “We’ve not slept for 2 nights, and we do not eat something”, testifies a girl, exhausted. The fires swept away the whole lot from the encampment and the exiles misplaced the whole lot. One among them was nonetheless capable of get better a pot, to feed his kids.

Confronted with the dimensions of the catastrophe, NGOs are overwhelmed. The Greek authorities has requested for assist from Europe. “We’ve got orchestrated, organized and financed the departure to mainland Greece of 400 unaccompanied minors. And within the coming hours, there can be ships financed by the European Union to accommodate weak asylum seekers”, reacted Margaratis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Fee. These minors can be hosted by 10 EU nations, together with France and Germany.

