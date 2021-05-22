Greece In Greece, the first forest fire of the summer is on fire, the environmental damage is extensive

No injuries are known. However, several villages have been evacuated from the path of smoke and flames.

In Greece hundreds of rescuers are still working on Saturday to get the first big forest fire of the summer to put out. A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Geraneia mountains less than a hundred kilometers from the capital, Athens.

Member of the fire brigade Stefanos Kolokouris has described the fire on the ANT1 television channel as one of the largest in 20 to 30 years and said it caught fire early. According to him, the favorable weather helped the fire department get under control of the biggest fire late Friday. However, a few fragmented pieces are still raging.

Government ministers are scheduled to visit the area on Sunday to look at the devastation along with local authorities and discuss financial support.

No injuries are known, but several houses have been damaged or destroyed and residents of many villages have been evacuated. The extent of the damage to farmers will only become clear once the fire is fully under control.

Experts interviewed by the Greek media have warned of a huge environmental disaster. More than half of the dense and hitherto protected pine forest has been destroyed, according to media reports. Deforestation can also contribute to landslides and severe floods.

Smoke has spread to Athens, and the ashes have fallen from heaven. Rescue organizations searched and helped animals injured, burned or dehydrated on Friday by providing food, water and first aid.

According to one organization, birds, turtles, hedgehogs and wild boars, as well as cats and dogs, have been found dead among smoke and flames. What makes the situation particularly worrying is that many animals have chicks in the spring.

WWF has launched a petition to get the country’s government to take significant action to prevent forest fires.

There are strong forest fires in Greece every year, fueled by dry air, strong winds and often temperatures well above 30 degrees. The pieces ignite for both natural causes and negligence, and some of them may be ignited intentionally.