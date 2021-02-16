Greece In Greece, a snowstorm cut off coronavirus vaccinations, cut off electricity and stopped traffic – Norwegian embassy staff got to ski

The last time the capital Athens had as much snow was in 2008.

Greek The ancient temples on the Acropolis Hill in Athens were covered in snow on Tuesday when a rare blizzard hit the ground. It has been up to 20 degrees below zero and the wind has been moderate.

The storm has continued since Saturday. Also on the south coast, palm trees and sun loungers have been covered in snow.

News agency Reuters reports that employees of the Norwegian embassy have taken pleasure in the weather. Ambassador Frode Overland Andersen tweeted how a colleague got to work on skis.

The ambassador himself also went downhill skiing in Athens on Filothee Hill in heavy snow.

Snow situation however, has also caused difficulties for many in a country unaccustomed to snow. In the Athens area in particular, there was heavy snowfall, which cut off power lines and interrupted traffic and coronavirus vaccinations. The country’s government has held an emergency meeting over power outages.

Three people have died as a result of the snowstorm. Two elderly men died on the island of Evia when their ventilators stopped working during a power outage. The island has been without electricity for two days.

On the island of Crete, a 60-year-old rancher was found dead in the snow outside a grain barn.

Normal colder weather has also raised concerns about the situation in several refugee camps in the country. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says it has sent radiators and sleeping bags to camps. The 200 refugees at the Elaionas refugee camp near Athens were temporarily transferred to containers and gyms because the tents were damaged by a snowstorm.

The last time there was as much snow in Athens was in February 2008, according to a local meteorologist Costas Lagouvardos news agency for AFP. The weather should improve from Wednesday.