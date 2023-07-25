The Greek islands of Rhodes, in the Dodecanese, and Corfu, in the Ionian Islands, continue to burn. A Canadair that was engaged in an attempt to put out the fires that broke out in Greece crashed on the island of Evia. The broadcaster Ert made it known, explaining that the accident took place in the city of Karystos near Athens. The two pilots who were on board the Canadair died. They were 34 and 24 years old. Three days of mourning have been declared.

TO Rhodes a new fire broke out near the village of Vati in the southeast of the island around noon, prompting firefighters to urgently call for help. Meter-high flames spread in the direction of the village of Gennada, whose residents have already been evacuated, witnesses told dpa. “We urgently need help, otherwise by tomorrow the south of the island will be completely burned”, the alarm raised by a fireman.

Strong winds are blowing in the area and huge clouds of black smoke darken the sky, he added. All available firefighters were sent to the scene to help fight the blaze. The fires broke out last week in Rhodes, causing the precautionary evacuation of 19,000 people, including residents and tourists. While many left the island last Saturday, some found refuge in gymnasiums and schools, which have been transformed into emergency accommodation.

TO CorfuInstead, the residents of the village of Loutses, in the north of the island, were evacuated because the fires already underway had regained strength. The Greek Civil Protection has alerted residents via text message. Greek TV shows tourists leaving the village on foot, while some buses are waiting for them on the edge of the town to take them to safety. According to the Fire Department, the fires in Corfu are much smaller than those in Rhodes, but the Civil Defense has ordered the evacuation of the village as a precaution.

It will be “a difficult summer”, admitted the Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The head of government in Athens underlined the “unprecedented heat wave”, a consequence of the climate crisis, which is said to be the cause of some of the fires. “We know that the situation is destined to get worse, not better, with higher temperatures, more drought and strong winds. The morphology of our land makes extinguishing extremely difficult in many cases. We therefore have a difficult summer ahead of us,” Mitsotakis warned, speaking during a government meeting, according to ERT TV.

Tajani: “Italian situation under control”

On the situation of our compatriots, the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, explained to the microphones of Rainews 24: “We have no reports of worrying facts, of Italians who have had serious problems, if not the inconvenience of abandoning their holiday resorts”. The Farnesina, through the Crisis Unit, “follows the situation of all our fellow citizens 24 hours a day, I want to reassure the families, who can turn to us for information, the situation is under control”, added Tajani, reporting that “there are mobile offices that the embassy has organized in Greek” airports to assist Italians.