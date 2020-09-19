Since Friday, September 18, Hurricane Ianos has ravaged the west coast of Greece, with gusts of wind reaching over 130 km / h and torrential rains. It has so far resulted in the deaths of two people in the center of the country and another is also missing. The videos shot are impressive: a lost man, alone, in the middle of the waters, calls for help.

Fortunately, the castaway was only narrowly saved by two rescuers who hoisted him onto their motor boat. He is exhausted, but more from fear than harm. In addition, entire villages are submerged in the water. Some herders try to save their flocks from drowning by carrying the sheep in their arms. More precisely, Ianos is a Mediterranean-type cyclone, characterized by heavy rainfall. It is however very rare in Greece.