Greece | Human smugglers have a new modus operandi: Migrants are deliberately thrown into the Mediterranean

Greece|Over the weekend, the Greek coast guard shot at a speedboat suspected of people smugglers in the Mediterranean.

Mediterranean human smugglers have switched from the slow rubber boats they used before to using fast speedboats as Greece has increased patrols in its own sea areas, the Greek Coast Guard tells the news agency AP’s by.

In addition, people smugglers have started throwing their passengers, i.e. migrants to be smuggled, overboard into the sea in order to avoid being caught.

Last weekend, a speedboat used by human smugglers tried to drive towards the patrol boat of the authorities near the island of Kos. The smugglers then threw the five migrants into the sea and fled while the Coast Guard remained to take the migrants on board.

The Palestinian and Afghan man driving the boat were arrested later.

Second last week, a speedboat used by human smugglers ran into a coast guard vessel during a chase, the coast guard says.

The Coast Guard responded to the situation by firing first into the air and then at the speedboat, aiming to hit the boat’s engine, the authorities say. One migrant aboard the boat died.

The boat that left Turkey stopped after the shooting. Thirteen people were arrested from the boat and transported to Greece to the island of Symi.

In the third case, a boat from Turkey dropped three migrants off their boat in Greek territorial waters and then drove back to Turkey.

The migrants had paid 4,500 US dollars per person for the smuggling, the coast guard says.

Also The Greek coast guard itself has previously been accused of mistreating migrants, and the Greek government has long been criticized for so-called pushback operations, in which ships of migrants trying to reach Europe are pushed back towards Turkey.

BBC told in Junethat the Greek Coast Guard has deliberately thrown at least nine migrants into the sea over the past three years. The Coast Guard has denied the charges.