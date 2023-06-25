The leader of the Greek right, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will try this June 25 to obtain an absolute majority in the Vouli (the Hellenic Parliament), after winning the first legislative elections five weeks ago, but staying at the gates of total victory by only five seats. Mitsotakis thus hopes to repeat his mandate, with a more comfortable result that will allow him to form “a stable government.”

In front of him, the leftist leader and former prime minister (2015-2019) Alexis Tsiprasfrom the Syriza party, which has promised to fight “until the last second” despite the poor result achieved in the previous elections on May 21, in which Mitsotakis was only five seats short of an absolute majority.

Voting began at 7:00 a.m. local time and will end at 7:00 p.m., when the first exit polls will begin to be released. Around 9.8 million Greeks are summoned.

Mitsotakis, a 55-year-old Harvard graduate who was head of government in 2019 at the end of May, won a sweeping victory five weeks ago with 40.8% of the vote, double that of Syriza.

The ease of his victory, which surprised analysts, did not, however, allow him to reach an absolute majority.

The conservative leader, at the head of the New Democracy party, ruled out a coalition with other formations and led to the electoral repetition of this Sunday, which he arrives with between 37.8% and 45% of voting intentions according to the latest polls.

After voting in a residential neighborhood of the capital, Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that the Greeks are voting “for the second time in a few weeks to obtain a stable and effective government.”

At a school in the Pangrati neighborhood of Athens, Aris Manopoulos, a merchant in his 50s, said he had opted “for reason”: “I voted for New Democracy so that the country can move forward and continue to rise economically,” said this voter.

Tsipras on the tightrope

Syriza, which obtained 20.07% of the vote on May 21, could continue to fall, according to projections, which give it between 16.8% and 20%.

The electoral appointment will decide whether on Monday Greece has an “uncontrolled government” or “a democratic balance”, with “a strong opposition” capable of playing its role, Tsipras said in turn after exercising his right to vote.

The leader of the leftist Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras, votes at a polling station, during the general election in Athens, Greece, on June 25, 2023. © Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

On this occasion, the winner of the elections will have a bonus of 50 deputies in the chamber (which counts for a total of 300), which could help Mitsotakis decisively.

The main threat to his goal is that voters do not go to the polls before the polls predict a clear victory, and that the conservative vote is scattered between New Democracy and three other small formations, which compete for space from the extreme right. .

“I hope we don’t have to see each other again at the beginning of August,” in the middle of the holidays, Mitsotakis declared on Friday, warning that he would call a new vote if he does not reach an absolute majority.

By giving New Democracy an absolute majority in the July 2019 elections, to the detriment of Syriza, the Greeks wanted to turn the page on years of financial crisis and bailout plans, which destroyed 25% of national GDP and threatened the country. with taking it out of the euro zone.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, son of a former prime minister and uncle of the current mayor of Athens, did not stop boasting about his economic balance, marked by growth of 8.3% in 2021 and 5.9% in 2022, with unemployment at lowers it

But Tsipras, once the hope of the radical left in Europe, warned during the campaign against giving his rival a “blank check” that would allow him to push a “hidden agenda” of anti-social policies.

The leader of Syriza is risking his political future in the electoral appointment this Sunday, after acknowledging after May 21 that he thought of resigning.

