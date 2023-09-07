At least four people have died as a result of the extreme weather phenomenon Daniel in Greece. The Greek authorities expect the rains to subside overnight on Thursday 7th September. The rains also leave deaths in Türkiye and Bulgaria, as well as numerous material damages.

Collapsed bridges and crops totally submerged by water; terraces of restaurants floating in the middle of the streets and vehicles submerged in mud. Heavy rains caused by storm Daniel, that hit Greece in recent days, leave a landscape of destruction and at least four dead from the floods.

“We have never experienced anything like this before in all these years. Even the elderly we spoke to told us that they had never experienced this phenomenon before. The water was too much,” a citizen recounted.

This Thursday, September 7, rainfall has continued to fall “in an unprecedented way” in the center of the country, leaving thousands of people trapped in their homes, without electricity or drinking water.

Authorities have described the torrential rains as the most extreme weather event “ever recorded” due to high water levels. “The force of the rain and the wind, I have never seen anything like it. It’s unprecedented,” said Christos, manager of a cafeteria in Nea Anchialos.

Danielbegan discharging water on Tuesday and the Greek authorities launched all measures to warn citizens, with hundreds of rescue and rescue teams and security forces deployed for eventual emergencies.

“The absolute priority of the State at this moment is the rescue (…) of the people in the areas affected by bad weather and the protection of critical infrastructures,” said the government spokesman, Pavlos Marinakis, on the third day consecutive rainy

At least four dead and six missing

Since Tuesday, almost 900 people have had to be rescued in different parts of the country and there are at least six missing. The Army has also deployed boats and helicopters to search and rescue those affected.

Even the Defense Minister, Nikos Dendias, who was in Dubai, returned to Greece to “supervise the greater contribution of the Armed Forces” in the face of the serious storm.

“The river was blocked further up and crossed and out into the center of town. It overflowed at the central warehouses. It washed away everything that had blocked it, it had turned into a waterfall and all of this ended up here and sandwiched between the two bridges.” , said a resident of the central region.In that region, divers and water rescue teams are trying to search for the missing and provide drinking water to the trapped residents.

So far, Volos – in the center – is the city most affected by extreme rainfall, breaking rainfall records.

The mayor described the situation on the Greek plain as a “war zone” and prohibited traffic to avoid accidents.

Images from that region show houses with up to two meters of water, rivers overflowing and severe damage to agricultural fields.







“It seems that the mountainous region of Magnesia was hit by between 600 and 800 mm of rain in 24 hours,” said Dimitris Ziakopoulos, a government meteorologist on Wednesday, adding that it is an “unprecedented” phenomenon in the data collected by his agency. , a situation not seen since 1955.

compensation will be paid

Faced with the climate emergency, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, decided to postpone his annual speech on the state of the nation’s economy and will visit the affected areas, while the authorities wait for the intensity of the The rains begin to subside gradually, allowing the access of the authorities to assess the damage.

“Damage assessments in these regions have begun” and “compensations will be paid” to affected residents, businessmen and farmers, Interior Minister Niki Kerameus said Thursday in Skai.

Türkiye and Bulgaria also face extreme rainfall

The effects of this climatic phenomenon were not only seen in Greece, but also in Turkey and Bulgaria, the rainfall left several dead: at least 15 between the three countries and thousands of people affected. In the latter country, the catastrophe struck a campsite, leaving at least five drowned in the floods.

These extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, yet another consequence of the climate crisis that in the summer months has also caused strong heat waves in Europe, in turn generating forest fires.

In fact, Greece was recovering from the latest fires that devastated, a few weeks ago, about 1.2% of the Greek territory and left more than 20 dead.

“We have just witnessed the warmest August on record worldwide, after the warmest July and June. We have climate change on our hands,” Hanna Cloke, a professor at Reading University, explained, adding that it is the consequences of climate change that “we cannot escape now”.

The last three months, from June to August, the thermal records were widely exceeded, with an average temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius, with July being the hottest month since records have been kept. Therefore, scientists warn to take urgent measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus try to reduce the impacts of climate change on populations.

