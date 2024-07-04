In Greece, a six-day workweek has just come into effect for certain industries in an attempt by the government to boost economic growth.

The new legislation, which has been in force since the beginning of July, allows employees to work up to 48 hours a week instead of 40.

It only applies to companies that operate 24 hours a day and is optional for workers, who are paid an additional 40% for the overtime they work.

However, the move runs counter to work culture elsewhere in Europe and the United States, where four-day workweeks are gaining ground.

Companies that have adopted shorter work weeks often argue that working fewer hours increases staff productivity and well-being.

Greece’s six-day workweek plan is expected to help combat undeclared work that leads to tax evasion, according to Greek public broadcaster ERTNews.

Tourism companies and the food industry are not included in the new policy.

A “growth-oriented” policy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “the core of this legislation is pro-worker and deeply growth-oriented,” the newspaper reported. The Guardian.

“It puts Greece in line with the rest of Europe,” he added.

The new policy applies to companies and businesses that operate 24 hours a day and rotating shifts. Photo:Getty Images Share

The European Union’s “working time directive” requires member states to ensure a limit of 48 hours on working hours per week, including overtime.

A spokeswoman for Greece’s Ministry of Labour and Social Security explained that the rule applies to two specific types of companies.

Companies that operate continuously 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and use rotating shifts.

It also includes businesses that operate 24 hours a day, five or six days a week, also with rotating shifts.

“In both cases, the option of extra workday “This is an exceptional measure, permitted only in response to increased workload,” a spokeswoman told the BBC.

“It is important to note that this measure does not in any way affect the five-day work week established by law. Rather, It serves to address urgent operational demands that cannot be met with the available supply of specialized workers.“.

The Greek government added that the new regulations would also protect employees against “undeclared or underdeclared work and ensure fair compensation.”

Contrary to the global trend

When it comes to working weeks, Greece appears to be moving in the opposite direction to other nations.

In Iceland, the four-day work week has been hailed as a success. Photo:Getty Images Share

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, companies have adopted flexible working models and many firms have tested four-day weeks without pay cuts.

Trials of a four-day workweek in Iceland, for example, were hailed as an “overwhelming success” and led to many workers changing schedules, according to researchers, who said productivity remained the same or improved in most workplaces.

Similar experiments have been carried out in various countries in the developed world, either at the initiative of governments or because certain companies have taken the initiative.

Greece is seeking to boost its economic growth after a long period of serious difficulties.

The global financial crisis of the late 2000s had a devastating effect on Greek families, in a country plagued by high public spending and widespread tax evasion.

As a result of the crisis, the European nation was left with overwhelming debts.

In recent years, the country has returned to growth after the crisis forced Greece to request three international bailouts.

