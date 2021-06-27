Greece has changed the rules of entry into the country for Russians. Now tourists will need to take a PCR test at the border. It is reported by RIA News…

The decision was published in the official government newspaper. It is noted that the new rules will come into force on June 30.

Earlier it was reported that Egypt relaxed the rules of entry for vaccinated tourists arriving from countries not affected by new strains of coronavirus. They will no longer be required to test them.

For unvaccinated travelers, the same requirements will remain: they will need to provide the results of a PCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure. This requirement will not apply to children under the age of six.