Greece Greek police set out to move residents of the devastated Moria refugee camp to a new camp in Lesbos

September 17, 2020
Only one-tenth of the residents of the burned camp moved to the new Kara Tepe camp voluntarily. According to the authorities, 77 migrants have been diagnosed with coronary infection.

Greek police set out on Thursday to transport expatriates to a new Kara Tepe tent camp on the island of Lesbos, according to Reuters. Last week, a fire in the infamous Moria refugee camp left more than 12,000 migrants to Europe without shelter and have lodgeed in the streets and courtyards of the island.

“The situation is calm and migrants are slowly moving to a new camp,” a Greek government spokesman said Stelios Petsas told a news conference in Athens.

“The operation will continue until all those staying on the streets have been protected,” the anonymous police commented to Reuters in Lesbos.

Morian the refugee camp was destroyed in a fire last Tuesday. The Greek authorities blamed the camp residents for the fire, who would have set fires in different parts of the camp after they had been quarantined after the first coronavirus infection was detected. On Thursday, a total of 77 infections had been confirmed.

Both immigrants and locals opposed the construction of the new camp, but the Greek army built a new 8,000-strong temporary camp in Kara Tepe near the port city of Mytilene last week.

By Wednesday, however, only 1,200 immigrants had voluntarily moved to the new camp.

A few hundred residents of Camp Moria were flown to reception facilities in mainland Greece immediately after the fire.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis demanded after the fire, other EU countries to receive Lesbos migrants. Germany and France, among others, then promised to receive the people. Finland has announced that it will receive 11 immigrants from Lesbos.

