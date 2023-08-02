Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with the British ITV channel today, Wednesday, that tourists who were evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes last week will be allowed to spend a week for free on the island in the spring or autumn of 2024.

It was unclear, first, where tourists could apply to take advantage of the offer. “For those who cut short their holidays, as a result of the forest fires, the Greek government, in cooperation with the local authorities, will offer a one-week free holiday in Rhodes,” the prime minister added, noting that this is to ensure that people return to the island to enjoy its natural beauty.

“We have always witnessed forest fires in the Mediterranean, thousands of years ago, and what has changed in the past years as a result of climate change is the degree of their severity,” the prime minister said.

He added that the fires in Rhodes were devastating, but affected less than 15% of the island. “The island is completely back to normal, we don’t have active bushfires, as we speak and the weather for the next 15 days looks relatively nice,” he said.