Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the conservative New Democracy (ND) party, has won this Sunday’s general elections in Greece with a margin of between 40% and 44% of the vote, according to the first exit polls. With that percentage, he is guaranteed a minimum of 151 seats out of the 300 in Parliament and will be able to govern alone for another four years. The second force has been the leftist Syriza, led by Alexis Tsipras, a party that according to the first polls has only obtained between 16% and 19% of the votes.

The big surprise – if the results are confirmed – comes from the neo-Nazi Spartans party, promoted from prison by Ilias Kasidiaris, who was spokesman for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party until it was declared a criminal organization. Kasidiaris is serving a sentence for it. Espartanos, its current formation, has obtained between 4% and 6% of the votes, according to the first polls, a margin higher than the minimum of 3% necessary to enter Parliament.

Mitsotakis’ goal was to rule alone. He expressed it so explicitly, when in the legislative elections on May 21 he won with a large but insufficient 40.79% of the votes (146 deputies). That day he won with a difference of 20 points over Syriza, the second most voted. It was a surprise to everyone, but the result only allowed him to govern in coalition. Mitsotakis then chose to run in other elections, knowing that they would be held under an electoral system, approved by his party in 2020, which contemplates the bonus of up to 50 seats for the party with the most votes. And the operation has gone as he expected.

Mitsotakis has managed to prevent the main crises that his Executive has faced since 2019 from taking their toll: neither spying on opponents, journalists and the military, nor the protests sparked after the largest train accident in the country’s history, in which 57 people died. last February 28. The firmness of his immigration policy not only did not wear him out, but has been endorsed. The prime minister-elect has insisted during his campaign that he needs at least another term to finish the job of “stability”, “modernisation” and “economic growth” started in 2019.

The Greek economy grew by 8.3% in 2021 and 5.9% in 2022, almost twice the average for the European Union (3.5%) last year. Tourism, the main source of wealth, breaks occupancy records, both in the capital and on the islands. The shipping industry, the country’s second largest asset, is also experiencing a good moment. Greece continues to be the world’s leading shipowner country, with 5,514 vessels, representing approximately 21% of the world fleet.

Mitsotakis won in 2019 with 39.85% of the votes (158 seats), compared to 31.53% for Syriza (86 seats). In these elections, Syriza has not exceeded 20%, according to exit polls. This distance between the two can now put pressure on the leader of the leftist formation to open a process of reflection on his leadership. Tsipras is the most charismatic politician in Greece and the best speaker. But it is also the most visible face of the austerity measures that his government applied since 2015, when it accepted the cuts imposed by the European institutions, in exchange for rescuing the country and avoiding suspension of payments and exit from the euro zone.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.