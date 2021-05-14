The Greek government canceled quotas and mandatory post-entry quarantine for Russian citizens from May 14. This was reported in an inter-ministerial decision published in the official government newspaper on Friday.

Russians no longer need to go through quarantine upon presentation of a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test done 72 hours before entry, or a certificate of a past illness and the presence of antibodies.

It is noted that the vaccination certificate can be in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian and must be issued by a government agency.

The previous quota, under which only 4 thousand Russian citizens per week could enter, is also canceled.

According to the newspaper, Russia was on the list of states whose citizens can enter by any means of transport through airports and operating ports and checkpoints. Before that, Russians could only get into the country by plane.

Earlier, Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis announced the intention of the Greek authorities to receive tourists vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. He also announced the opening of tourism in the country.

On May 11, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said that in terms of the pandemic, the country belongs to the category of “green” EU countries and vaccination is proceeding very quickly in it. So, according to him, 1% of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus every day in Greece.

As of May 14 in Greece, according to the government portal, more than 373 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected, 11.3 thousand people died.