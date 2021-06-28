Despite the persistent pandemic situation, many Germans are likely to go on vacation again this summer. You can find out which rules have to be observed here.

– In most European countries, instead of a PCR test, only a Rapid antigen test required, which must not be older than 48 hours.

required, which must not be older than 48 hours. – Completely Vaccinated or Recovered must in most countries no corona test present but only proof of immunity.

or must in most countries present but only proof of immunity. – In Italy and Greece there are the fewest restrictions, in Turkey some strict regulations still apply.

– Portugal counts as a virus variant area from June 29th. Holidaymakers therefore have to be in quarantine for two weeks after returning to Germany.

After the corona crisis thwarted many vacation plans last year and led to the cancellation of several dream trips, with the gradual relaxation of the pandemic situation, many Germans should return to Greece, Spain, Italy and other popular, sunny ones this summer Drag places. However, there are a few rules to be observed, such as adac.de informed.

Corona rules for vacationers: Hardly any restrictions in Greece

Greece: Travelers to the land of temples and islands need one negative rapid antigen test, the not older than 48 hours is. The much more expensive PCR test is no longer required. Alternatively, proof of a complete corona vaccination (at least 14 days after receiving the second dose) or a recovery in the last two to nine months can be presented. The minimum age for the test has also been raised from six to 12 years, so small children no longer have to undergo an unpleasant corona test before departure. Because Greece no longer counts among the corona risk areas since June 20, the journey home should also turn out to be much more relaxed than before. Those who return home by plane need a negative antigen test or proof of vaccination / recovery, but those who travel overland to Germany are exempt from the obligation to test.

Italy is a popular travel destination for many Germans. But what regulations and restrictions can holidaymakers expect this year?

Corona rules for vacationers: relaxed situation in Italy

Italy: Also on arrival in Italy a must negative rapid antigen test must be presented, which must not be older than 48 hours. In addition, an entry form must be filled out. If you want to go to South Tyrol, you have to submit a separate form. Compared to Greece, the compulsory test still starts at six years. In closed rooms and on public transport, the mask requirement still applies, but it can be waived outdoors.

The good news: Currently there are all regions of the country classified as “white” zones. This means that there are few restrictions except for maintaining a minimum distance and wearing a mask. So if you set off for Tuscany or Sicily, you can look forward to a cozy time in which the corona worries can be left behind for the time being.

Corona rules for vacationers: Relaxation in Spain

Spain: A negative rapid PCR or antigen test is only required if you enter the sunny Mediterranean country by land through France. Air travelers coming directly from Germany must no negative test or evidence of vaccination and recovery just register with an entry form. As The regions of Andalusia, Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja and Ceuta are still at risk. Anyone traveling home from there must be able to show a negative corona test before returning (with the exception of those who have recovered, vaccinated and children under six years of age) and register the entry into this country. From other areas, only a negative test result is required before returning home. As in Italy, there is no longer a mask requirement in the open air, provided that a minimum distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained. In addition, nightclubs have even reopened in regions with an incidence below 50.

In the Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Formentera) most of the restrictions have also been lifted. However, there is still a requirement to wear a mask outdoors if a safety distance cannot be guaranteed.

Corona rules for vacationers: the situation in Portugal is coming to a head

Portugal: So far, there have been relatively relaxed rules for travelers to Portugal. However, that is now changing drastically: From June 29th, all of Portugal will be considered to be Virus variant area. Then all returnees face strict quarantine after arriving in Germany, like adac.de reported. This cannot be avoided even with a negative test result. The 7-day incidence in the sunny republic is currently 80.9, in the Lisbon region even 190. For comparison: In this country, an incidence of 6 was recently measured. So maybe you should consider whether you would rather spend your holidays on French or Italian beaches.

Corona rules for vacationers: Few restrictions when traveling to France

France: There is currently no travel warning for the largest German neighbor. As in Italy, however, a negative rapid antigen test must be available upon entry and an entry form must be filled out. Anyone who travels back to Germany by plane and has no proof of complete vaccination or recovery must also present a negative test result before departure. Children under six years of age are excluded from this. Before boarding will be fever was also measured on passengers for additional safety. In closed rooms, public transport and outdoor gatherings, all persons over the age of 11 are required to wear a mask. Shops and restaurants are already open again, night clubs only from July 9th. The summer in the home of wine and good cheese should therefore be a calm and relaxed affair for German tourists.

who In Corsica to go on vacation must also submit a negative rapid antigen test (not older than 48 hours) and also sign a written declaration. From the overseas territories apply French Guiana, Guadeloupe, La Réunion and St-Martin are still risk areas. If you want to travel to St. Martin, you must be able to prove a negative corona test despite the vaccination and, if you have not yet been vaccinated, you have to quarantine for seven days. In the small island region of La Réunion, however, only fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter, who also have to be in quarantine for seven days after arrival.

Croatia attracts many German vacationers, especially in summer. But what will change with the ongoing corona crisis?

Corona rules for vacationers: Situation in Croatia relaxed except for two risk areas

Croatia: As in Spain, vacationers can without corona test enter Croatia and just need to fill out an immigration form. A travel warning only exists for them Risk areas Medimurje and Zadar, where the 7-day incidences are 23.6 and 91.0, respectively. Anyone traveling back to Germany from there must have an entry registration and be able to present a negative test result within 48 hours (72 hours for PCR tests) before or after entry, such as adac.de summarizes. Anyone who does not have this on arrival in their German home country must remain in quarantine until a negative result is confirmed. Car travelers, on the other hand, have it easier. During the seven-hour drive to Croatia, Slovenia and Austria can be crossed easily and without tests or registration. Only stopovers should be avoided.

A mask requirement exists, as in this country, in shops and in public transport. In the open air, on the other hand, you only have to wear a mask if a safety distance cannot be maintained. Important for holidaymakers who are particularly fond of partying: there is a ban on alcohol sales between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Croatia.

Corona rules for vacationers: travel warning for Turkey

Turkey: Compared to other European travel destinations, the Turkey is still badly affected by the corona pandemic and still classified as a risk area. If you want to spend your vacation in the Mediterranean paradise despite the travel warning, you must be able to present a negative antigen rapid test upon entry and yourself Additionally register 72 hours before arrival with an immigration form. Another negative corona test must be submitted within 48 hours before the journey home, and those returning to Germany are also required to fill out an entry form. Unfortunately, many of the popular tourist destinations in Turkey are considered high risk regions, so some restrictions may apply there.

Even if the pandemic situation in many of the popular holiday destinations of Germans has now relatively relaxed again, caution is still required due to the rapid spread of the delta variant. Nevertheless, one can look forward to the long-awaited summer vacation, after all, after last year, one really deserves a bit of relaxation. (le)

