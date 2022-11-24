On Thursday, the Coast Guard said that the 336 men and 10 women on board the ship, 128 boys and 9 girls, including Arab citizens, were all transferred on Wednesday afternoon to a ferry anchored south of Crete as temporary housing.

According to the coast guard, the passengers were overwhelmed by the 25-meter fishing boat, which had sailed from Libya and was heading to Italy.

Passengers issued a distress call when the ship ran into trouble in the central Mediterranean off the southern Greek island of Crete in the early hours of Tuesday.

A large rescue operation was carried out, which included a Greek frigate, two coast guard ships, five nearby merchant ships, and two fishing boats.

Bad weather conditions, with strong winds and rough seas, prevented the passengers from being transferred to any of the other vessels, and the fishing boat was eventually towed to the port in southeastern Crete by a fishing boat.

