Flock of sheep devours a harvest of over 100 kg of medical cannabis

Misfortunes never come alone. In Greece, after the devastating effects on the cultivation ofstorm Daniel”, a farmer saw his medical cannabis field being totally devoured by a flock of hungry sheep.

“We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this,” says the farmer. “The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” he explains, evidently desperate for what happened.

READ ALSO: Pilot fired shortly before takeoff snorted cocaine from a woman’s breast

This time, therefore, it was not the storms that deprived him of his crops, but the hunger of a man flock of sheep which grazed on the flooded plains of Thessaly, in central Greece. The animals then headed to a greenhouse near the city of Almyros.

This little story also explains the tragedy that struck Greece. The storm killed 15 people and destroyed bridges, homes, schools and crops. Many people were displaced and more than 100 thousand animals died from drowning or starvation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

