Tuesday marked the 11th day of devastating wildfires in Greece that have razed more than 810 square kilometers of forest. Firefighters and aircraft fleet continue to fight what has already become the largest forest fire recorded in Europe in the last 23 years. The magnitude of this catastrophe has led Greece to request international assistance from other member countries of the European Union in search of support.

The magnitude of the wildfires has been overwhelming for firefighters and those who have fought the flames: More than 810 square kilometers of land have been engulfed in flames, an area larger than New York City.. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service, this fire has become the “largest single fire on record” on the continent since records began in the year 2000.

The international response has led several countries of the European Union to send a fleet of 28 aircraft, including 24 tankers and four helicopters, with the aim of fighting the flames and stopping the spread of the fire. Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Cyprus and the Czech Republic have joined this fight, as have France and Spain.

The magnitude of the devastation has led Greece to mobilize all possible resources. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has chaired government meetings to draw up plans to rehabilitate land and rebuild affected homes. Crucial decisions have been made, such as the identification of the areas devoured by the llamas for reforestation, measures to prevent future flooding, and the provision of access to food and water for the surviving fauna in the affected areas.

Birds fly away from rising flames and smoke as a forest fire burns in Dadia National Park in the Evros region, Greece, August 29, 2023. © REUTERS – Alexandro Avramidis

The relentless struggle has not only united European nations in a joint effort, but has also underscored the need for greater preparedness and collaboration in times of crisis. In addition, the creation of an independent EU-funded air unit, scheduled to be operational by 2030, is a significant step towards a more efficient and coordinated response to disasters of this type.

“This large-scale operation reflects the bloc’s commitment to collective, effective and swift action in times of crisis,” said Janez Lenarcic, the European Union commissioner for crisis management.

As the conflagrations continue, Greece has also faced the task of investigating the causes behind these fires. Some are suspected of being intentionally provoked and the authorities have been determined to bring the culprits to justice.

The possible causes of the wave of fires

The situation has worsened in specific areas of the country, on the island of Andros, the forest fire that started on Saturday and has continued unchecked until Sunday. In this case, 73 firefighters, two planes and two helicopters fought the fire. Lightning from thunderstorms is believed to have been responsible for this fire.

Additionally, the persistent combination of hurricane-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions has led to daily outbreaks of dozens of fires across the country. Only this Saturday The firefighters faced 122 fires, with 75 new active points that broke out in the 24 hours between Friday night and this Saturday.

People watch the wildfire raging through a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. Greek firefighters battled on August 23, 2023 to contain wildfires across the country by fifth day in a row, several of them skirting acrid and smoky Athens. © AFP – Sakis Mitrolidis

However, the causes behind these fires are still being investigated, although arson or, in some cases, negligence is suspected. The fire department has been on standby to continue evaluating and investigating potential suspects. Two people have already been arrested for being allegedly involved.

This photo taken on August 23, 2023 shows burnt-out cars near a house as a forest fire spreads in Acharnes, north of Athens. Greek firefighters battled on August 23, 2023 to contain wildfires across the country for the fifth day in a row, several skirting acrid, smoke-filled Athens. © AFP

In the midst of this crisis, the Mediterranean country has sought to prevent future similar disasters, imposing fire prevention regulations and limiting certain activities such as the burning of dry vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues, especially during the fire season that runs from May to October.

The balance of the wave of fires

The fire has left a trail of destruction in its wake: vast tracts of forests have been leveled, homes have been reduced to ashes and more than 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in search of safety. Among the victims, so far the bodies of 20 people have been found in an area near Alexandroupolis, in addition to another body found in a forest in the region and a third last Thursday.

There are indications that these bodies belong to migrants who may have recently crossed the border from Turkey, but Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Unit has so far failed to identify the deceased.

The EU’s special program Copernicus has deployed its earth observation component, using satellite imagery to collect data and map the scale of the disaster.

The world has been hit hard by global warming and the climate crisis. Greece has not been the only country that has been devastated by forest fires, Portugal and the Canary Islands have also been hit by extreme weather events. A scenario that is replicated on the other side of the Atlantic: Canada and Hawaii face unprecedented fires that spread through their territories.

With AP, Reuters and EFE