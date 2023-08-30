More than a dozen seaplanes, helicopters and hundreds of firefighters are fighting with all their might against the flames in Greece. But these are much stronger. Despite the efforts of the Greek firefighters, supported by the forces mobilized by the European Commission, the fire in the Dadia National Park, in the Evros region, in the northeast of the country, near the border with Turkey, is advancing uncontrollably in his eleventh day. The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Balazs Ujvari, described it on Tuesday as “the largest forest fire recorded in the EU” according to measurements made by Copernicus, the Earth Observation Program of the European Union, which began to record data. of forest fires in 2000. Ujvari added that half of the community’s seaplanes work there along with 50 fire trucks, in what is already the largest aerial firefighting operation in the community’s history.

The fire has already destroyed, also according to Copernicus, more than 810 square kilometers, equivalent to the size of New York or the sum of the municipalities of Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. At least 20 people have lost their lives in the fire in Greece: 19 migrants who had crossed the border through the forest and a rancher who was caught in the flames while trying to bring his cattle to safety. This summer in Greece, in other regions, two other farmers and a shepherd have died in similar circumstances, in addition to two pilots of a seaplane that crashed during the work of extinguishing a forest fire on the island of Euboea.

The government headed by the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, fearful of the political consequences that the fires may have, does not agree with the assessment of the community authorities. The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy questioned last Friday the measurements made by satellite by Copernicus. “The true assessment of the adverse environmental impacts caused by the forest fires that affect our nation will only be possible once they have been completely extinguished,” the ministry said in a press release. The Greek authorities maintain that the satellite images “due to their low resolution, and also to the presence of smoke, inevitably contain a significant margin of error.”

In response to this mega-fire, the European Commission has launched what it describes as “the largest aerial firefighting operation in the European Union to date.” The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has deployed 11 aircraft in Greece, two of them from Spain, a helicopter, 62 vehicles and 407 firefighters from 10 EU countries, as well as Serbia, as announced by Commissioner Ujvari on the X social network ( formerly Twitter).

At 6:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. in mainland Spain), the inhabitants of Katronia received an SMS informing them that they had to evacuate their town to Giannouli, in the north. Katronia is a small municipality located in the middle of the three main fronts, which draw a triangle whose vertices are more than 70 kilometers away.

The northern region of Evros has been experiencing hurricane-force winds and very high temperatures for almost two weeks; a combination that has spread the fire throughout the area. Flames surround the capital, Alexandroupoli, from all sides except the south, which faces the Aegean Sea. But the authorities do not fear for the moment that they reach the city of 50,000 inhabitants, because the wind drives them in the opposite direction.

Since the start of the fires, the Greek extreme right has been reproducing the false narrative that migrants and refugees are the perpetrators of the fires. Fueled by this discourse, organized militias are emerging to persecute and capture migrants. In addition, in Alexandroupolis, xenophobic groups attacked neighborhood organizations that were collecting food and other types of aid for those affected by the fires, under the accusation of defending migrants.

