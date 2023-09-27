Due to Storm Elias, Greece was exposed to heavy rains again, causing floods, power outages, and the closure of some roads on Wednesday. On the island of Euboea, red silt rushed into the sea near the village of Limni in northwestern Greece, making the water take on a glowing red appearance, according to pictures broadcast by Greek media.

The streets of the village of Mantodi in the northeast of the country were flooded to waist level, forcing citizens to take refuge in the upper floors of their homes. The storm also struck the city of Larissa in central Greece and the Mount Pelion region. It is noteworthy that the situation in the region is still tense due to the previous storm Daniel, which struck at the beginning of this month.