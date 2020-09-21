The Greek authorities have extended until October 5 the restriction on entry into the country to 500 Russians per week, subject to a negative coronavirus test and a hotel voucher or documents with information on temporary residence in the country. Reported by RIA News citing the official government newspaper.

Entry to Greece for up to 500 Russians per week has been allowed since September 7, its term expires on September 21 at 23.59 Moscow time. The new decision will be in effect from 00.01 o’clock on September 22 to 23.59 o’clock on October 5. Residents of Russia can enter the country only by air through three airports – Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

On September 20, Russia resumed flights with four more countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. Flights will be operated once a week. Air traffic with Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan city), Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek) and Belarus (Minsk) will resume on September 21, and with South Korea (Seoul) on September 27.

Russia resumed international flights on August 1. At the first stage, flights were carried out only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. Later this list included Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk. The countries with which flights recovered in the first place were Great Britain (London), Turkey (from August 1, Ankara and Istanbul, from August 10 – Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman) and Tanzania (Zanzibar island). In addition, the state border with Abkhazia was opened.