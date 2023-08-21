Greece supports Ukraine’s NATO membership when conditions are met

Greece supports Ukraine’s membership in NATO. In the event that the allies agree and the conditions stipulated in the Declaration of the Vilnius summit of the alliance are met, this is stated in the joint declaration of Greece and Ukraine, writes RIA News.

The document was signed following talks in Athens between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.