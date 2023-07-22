Greece will experience the longest heat wave in its history, with more than 44 °C expected this weekendwhile in The United States is expected that the record temperatures that hit the southern country will spread throughout the territory.

“According to our data, we will probably experience between 16 and 17 days of heat wave, something that has never happened in our countryKostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory, told ERT television.

All archaeological sites in Greece, including the famous Acropolis of Athens, will be closed to the public during the hottest hours of the day until Sunday.either.

“Absolute vigilance is needed… because the difficult times have not passed,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsokakis said.

“We are facing a new heat wave” and “an eventual upturn in the wind” that has been fueling several fires around the capital since Monday, he added.

In the center of the country, temperatures of up to 45ºC are expected. The record in the country is 48ºC in 1977 in Elefsina, near Athens. In the capital, the maximum reached is 44.8 ºC in June 2007.

“I’m used to high temperatures. We have them every summer, but what’s difficult this year is that heat waves keep happening,” said Christos Boyiatzis in Athens’ posh Kolonaki neighborhood.

Tourists cool off in a Thessaloniki fountain as Greece suffers from a heat wave.

Progression in the United States

In the American continent, around 80 million Americans will have to endure temperatures of 41ºC or more during the weekend, warn the country’s meteorological services (NWS).

They could exceed 46 ºC in Phoenix, the capital of Arizona (southwest), which registers its longest streak of heat ever recorded, with 22 days in a row with temperatures of more than 43 ºC.

On Thursday, this heat sparked a fire at a propane storage facility in which gas tankers exploded.

“During a hot day like this, these propane tanks expand in the heat and become real missiles” sending debris more than 450 meters, a fire official told local KPHO television.

About 500 km from there, in California, Death Valley, one of the hottest places on the planet, attracts tourists who take pictures next to a screen that shows increasingly extreme temperatures.

Some hope that the absolute record of the planet will be broken, the 56.6 ºC registered there in 1913, but disputed by some experts.

A 71-year-old man died there earlier in the week and national park rangers suspect “heat played a role” in the death.

In the remainder of July, the heat wave should move to the center of the country, skirting the Rocky Mountains and settling in the great plains of the Midwest, according to the US Oceanic and Atmospheric Observation Agency (NOAA).

With heat waves across Europe, the Americas and Asia, the month of July is on track to become the hottest on record on Earth, not only since the start of measurements, but also in “centuries, if not thousands of years,” NASA climatology chief Gavin Schmidt told reporters.

And this is not only due to El Niño, the cyclical weather phenomenon that is born in the Pacific Ocean and causes an increase in planetary temperatures, he says.

For this specialist, extreme temperatures will persist because “we continue to emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.”

Compared to the pre-industrial era, the world is experiencing a warming of about 1.2ºC as a result of human activity, mainly from the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas).

AFP