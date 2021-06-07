Greece has left the Spanish public shipyard Navantia out of the competition for the renewal of frigates of the Helena Navy, worth some 5,000 million euros. At a meeting chaired last Saturday by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attended by the Minister of Defense, Nikolaos Panagiatopoulos, and senior officials from his department and the Navy, it was agreed to discard Navantia’s offer and continue negotiating the from the United States (Lockheed Martin), France (Naval Group), United Kingdom (Babcock), Holland (Damen), Germany (TKMS) and Italy (Fincatieri).

This is a surprising decision, since the usual thing in this type of international competitions is that a limited number of finalists are selected and not that a single offer is discarded, even more so when Navantia’s was formally presented only two weeks ago. The Spanish proposal included the construction in Greece of four F-110 frigates such as those designed for the Spanish Navy, through the corresponding transfer of technology, the modernization of four Hydra Class ships and the contribution of two light frigates as a “transition solution ”.

Sources of the Spanish public shipyard expressed their “surprise” by the decision of Athens. “We had presented a very solid and comprehensive proposal. The F-110 is a very powerful ship and, from what we know from our interlocutors in Greece, it had aroused interest. In any case, Navantia is immersed in a very intense commercial policy and the great potential of what will be the latest generation frigate of the Spanish Navy is being demonstrated, ”these sources allege.

The Greek publication Ptisi & Diastima (Flight and Space), the most veteran specialized in Defense information, attributed last Saturday the exclusion of Navantia’s offer to the lack of support from the Spanish Government to Greece in its conflict with Turkey, which last year was on the verge of an armed confrontation. Diplomatic sources underline, however, that except for France, which has traditionally aligned itself with Athens, the other European countries (including Germany, which is still in the competition for the frigates) have supported NATO’s efforts to avoid a clash between two allies. .

Navantia has built an amphibious ship for the Turkish Navy (the Anadolu L-400) and Spain maintains a battery of Patriot missiles on the Turkish-Syrian border, but the Greek authorities have not alleged these facts to exclude the Spanish shipyard.