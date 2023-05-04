The Greek parliamentary elections will take place on May 21, 2023. This will decide which party will form the future government. All information about the election.
Athens – On May 21, 2023, Greece will elect its new parliament. The Greek elections were originally supposed to take place in April 2023. At the end of February, however, there was a serious train accident that killed 57 people. As a result, the original election date was canceled.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been under criticism since the train accident. He is accused of fundamental omissions in terms of the state of the Greek railway.
|parliamentary election
|May 21, 2023
|four years
|300
The Greek electoral system
The Greek Parliament is elected every four years and consists of 300 deputies. Of these, 288 are elected in constituencies. The remaining twelve deputies are elected as national representatives, the so-called state deputies.
Whoever is at least 18 years old and a Greek citizen can vote. Voting is actually compulsory in Greece. However, violations of this obligation will not be sanctioned. Eligible, however, are all Greeks who are at least 25 years old.
Greece election 2023: These parties are running
In order to be able to enter parliament, the parties have to clear the three percent hurdle that applies in Greece. The following parties, among others, are running in the parliamentary elections:
ND
|Political party
|New Democracy
|abbreviation
|ND
|translation
|New Democracy
|Political orientation
|middle right
|seats in parliament
|158
Syriza
|Political party
|Synaspismós Rizospasticís Aristerás
|abbreviation
|Syriza
|translation
|Coalition of the Radical Left
|Political orientation
|Left
|seats in parliament
|86
KKE
|Political party
|Kommounistikó Kómma Elládas
|abbreviation
|KKE
|translation
|Communist Party of Greece
|Political orientation
|Left
|seats in parliament
|15
el
|Political party
|Ellinikí Lysi
|abbreviation
|el
|translation
|Greek solution
|Political orientation
|to the right
|seats in parliament
|10
MeRA25
|Political party
|Métopo Evropaikís Realistikís Anypakoís
|abbreviation
|MeRA25
|translation
|European Realistic Disobedience Front
|Political orientation
|Left
|seats in parliament
|9
Polls and forecasts: ND is ahead
The ruling party ND is ahead of the largest opposition party Syriza in polls.
|ND
|34.1
|Syriza
|28.8
|Pasok
|11.1
|KKE
|6.9
|el
|4.7
|MeRA25
|4.4
|EKE
|3.8
|Other
|4.6
Source: PolitPro (as of April 17, 2023)
The PolitPro election trend calculates a weighted average value of current Sunday questions, in this case the Institute GPO, Pulse RC for SKA1 and Interview.
The top candidates in the 2023 Greek general election
Prime Minister Mitsotakis is the leading candidate of New Democracy. Despite criticism of himself after the train accident, he is still more popular with voters – 39 percent of Greeks want the conservatives to remain head of government in the future, as polls (as of March 2023) show. According to the surveys, however, his party New Democracy will find it difficult to set up a one-party government again – a second round of voting is considered likely. The upcoming election will be the first time that proportional representation will be used.
The change in the electoral law
A special regulation in the Greek electoral system applied until the last election in 2019. Accordingly, the party with the most votes received an additional bonus of 50 seats. The remaining 250 seats were distributed among the parties according to the election results.
However, the former government under Alexis Tsipras changed the electoral law in this regard. The bonus regulation will therefore no longer apply to the election on May 21, 2023.
Mitsotakis’ biggest competitor is Syriza boss and former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. According to surveys, 32 percent of Greeks (as of March 2023) want the leader of the left-wing party as the new head of government.
Will you follow the Greek election?
The results of the Greek general election 2019
The last general election in Greece took place on July 7, 2019. Voter turnout was around 58 percent.
These are the results:
|ND
|39.9
|Syriza
|31.5
|KA
|8.1
|KKE
|5.3
|el
|3.7
|MeRA25
|3.4
|XA
|2.9
|PE
|1.5
|EK
|1.2
|Other
|2.5
|ND
|158
|Syriza
|86
|KA
|22
|KKE
|15
|el
|10
|MeRA25
|9
In the 2019 election, the ND achieved an absolute majority and has been in government ever since. Since July 8, 2019, the head of government has been Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is also the leader of the conservative New Democracy. Since 2020, the head of state has been President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (jsch)
#Greece #Election #Electoral #System #Candidates #Polls
Leave a Reply