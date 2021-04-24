Greece has eased the rules of entry for Russians. The country has canceled the mandatory quarantine for Russian citizens entering the country if they have a negative PCR test and a vaccination certificate. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Greek government official newspaper.

Also, until May 3, the restriction on the entry of four thousand Russians per week was extended; they are now allowed to enter through nine airports, and not three, as before.

Earlier, Greece proposed to abolish visas for Russian tourists in order to increase the flow of tourists. This idea was put forward by the Greek politician, ex-member of the European Parliament and leader of the “Greece – Another Way” party, Notias Marias.