Thursday, August 24, 2023, 5:20 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

While hundreds of firefighters fight forest fires in a large part of the Greek territory, mainly in the north, trying to counteract the high temperatures and the wind, new fronts are activated every day, apparently intentionally. This Thursday, four people were arrested for being…

This content is exclusive for subscribers