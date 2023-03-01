On Tuesday night, a passenger train collided with a freight train in northern Greece, killing 36 and injuring 130 people.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of last night’s train collision north of Larissa, in central Greece, which has so far left 36 dead and 130 injured.

This implies that all public celebrations will be suspended and flags will fly at half mast in all public buildings.

(It may interest you: Two trains collide and catch fire in Greece: there are 36 dead and 85 injured).

The Greek prime minister will travel to the scene of the accident, while the country’s president, Katerina Sakelaropulu, will also visit the area, local media reports.

The trains collided just before midnight near Tempea small town located in a valley where a railway tunnel is located, about 300 kilometers north of Athens.

250 passengers were safely evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses. See also Armed attack in German lecture hall: two dead, including perpetrator, three injured

The team of 150 firefighters, with 17 vehicles and 4 cranes are working in the search for survivors.

The sessions in the Hellenic Parliament this Wednesday have been postponed due to the tragedy.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said that “all of Europe is in mourning” for the accident, while the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed her “deep sadness” for what happened.

“Unfortunately, I have to interrupt my visit to be close to my people, to support those who need it,” the president was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency, because he had to interrupt an official visit to Moldova to visit the site of the accident.

Everything indicates that the trains – one passenger and the other commercial -, both operated by the Hellenic Train company, were running on the same track at high speed at the time of the crash, which initially points to human error.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

With information from EFE.