Greece Court declares Golden Dawn a criminal organization, murder awaits Greek party leadership

Police and protesters clashed in Athens.

7.10. 12:20 | Updated 7.10. 14:48

Athenian the court declared the far-right Golden Dawn party a criminal organization on Wednesday. Seven party leaders were convicted of “leading a murder organization,” and are promised long prison sentences later.

The longest imprisonment is expected for the party’s 62-year-old founder and leader For Nikos Mihaloliakos. The remaining 68 prosecuted party members were convicted of belonging to a criminal organization, the newspaper said. The Guardian.

It may take days to announce the length of the sentences. Justice against the Golden Dawn and its leadership has been practiced for five years.

The police during the trial in Athens with protesters, the majority of whom, according to the media, belonged to various anti-fascist NGOs.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters at the courthouse, news agencies said. Among other things, people threw fireballs at a demonstration of about 15,000 people.

Opponents of the golden dawn were present to rejoice in the result.

“After years of incitement to hatred, poisoning of Greek society and the organization of killings, fanatics of the Golden Dawn are finally facing justice,” left-wing ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras thanked The Guardian.

There was also a courthouse Magda Fyssaby the son Pavlos Fyssasin was assassinated by a member of the Golden Dawn in 2013.

The truck driver who murdered Fyssas has received his conviction in the past, but on Wednesday the court found the Golden Dawn leadership responsible for the murder of Fyssas, an Egyptian fisherman killed the same year and a left-wing student killed the following year.

Popular the assassination of the anti-racist rapper Fyssas is seen as a turning point on the road to the Golden Dawn, founded in 1985.

In 2012, the party gained as many as 21 MPs in parliament and became the third largest party, spurred by protests caused by the Greek economic crisis, but the assassination of Fyssas the following year was too much for many supporters.

Party leader Mihaloliakos was arrested on suspicion of founding a criminal organization in 2013, but was released two years later. The 2015 refugee crisis still supported the Golden Dawn, which received 18 MPs in parliament in the autumn of the same year.

In last year’s parliamentary elections, the Golden Dawn no longer passed any of its candidates.

Some of the voters of the Golden Dawn have been inherited by the right-wing populist party, the Greek settlement, which was founded in 2016 and won ten members of parliament in last year’s election.

Correction 7.10. 2:25 p.m .: Most of the protesters in Athens were opponents of the Golden Dawn, contrary to what was initially told in the story.

The protester was wearing a gas mask amid a tear gas fired by police in Athens on Wednesday.­