Greece continues to burn as firefighters found the body of a woman in her sixties in a shop in the town of Vrilissia, north of Athens. According to Firefighters spokesman Vassilios Vathrakogiannisthere is no longer a single active fire front in the region of Northeast Attica, which includes parts of Athens, while there are still “many localized active fires,” especially around the towns of Marathon and Penteli. “We now have no fire front, but many active fires, especially in the wider area of ​​Mount Penteli and Lake Marathon,” Vathrakogiannis noted. “We call everyone’s attention, as the conditions for starting fires remain dangerous not only for tomorrow Tuesday, but also for the coming days.”

New Makri, Athens (reuters)

A first contingent of 91 civil security rescuers left at dawn from Brignoles – Var, southeast – aboard several fire-fighting vehicles headed for Greece. They are part of the approximately 180 firefighters and rescuers and 55 trucks sent as reinforcements, as part of a European Union civil protection mechanism created in 2001, as announced on Monday by the French minister, Gerald Darmanin. “They are the biggest trucks we have, and especially the most recent, so they are really an excellent tool in the fight against forest fires,” explained Captain Mathilde, head of the first intervention company of the civil security intervention unit. “We expect to find a really big fire that should extend over 15,000 to 16,000 hectares.” The Greek authorities announced yesterday the evacuation of new localities in the northeastern suburbs of Athens, after that of the city of Marathon the day before, faced with the violent fire that is spreading rapidly towards the capital.



Fires in Greece seen from satellite (afp)

Two Canadairs from Italy, a helicopter and 55 aid trucks from France and ground firefighting teams from the Czech Republic, Romania and France have also been mobilised under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Aid will also arrive from Cyprus, Turkey and Spain in the coming days. The fire broke out on Sunday around 3pm in Varnava, which is about 35 kilometres north-east of Athens. Between Sunday and Monday, due to strong winds, it spread southwards, spreading on several fronts and involving, among others, Grammatico, Marathon and the area of ​​Mount Pentelicus, closer to Athens.