According to the first partial results, the party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the parliamentary elections in Greece – but failed to achieve a government majority. The conservative party Nea Dimokratia (ND), which has been in power for four years, received a good 41 percent of the votes after counting a third of the polling stations on Sunday evening, the left-wing Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras was 20 percent.

Should these results hold up, Mitsotakis must either enter difficult coalition negotiations from Monday or schedule a second round of elections, which would likely take place in July.

Should coalition talks come to fruition, Nikos Androulakis’ moderate left-wing Pasok-Kinal party could emerge as kingmaker. According to initial forecasts, she received around ten percent of the votes. However, Androulakis had said in March that he would only join a government that would not be led by either Mitsotakis or Tsipras. For his part, Mitsotakis had also declared before the election that he did not want to form a coalition.

Second ballot could secure stable majority

In view of the tricky situation, experts assumed even before the election that there would be a second ballot. In such a case, the winner of the election would benefit from a bonus that could give him up to 50 additional seats and possibly a stable majority.

Initial reactions from ND party leaders also suggested a repeat election. Minister Takis Theodorikakos told private TV channel Skai the forecasts indicated the Conservatives could win enough votes in a second round of elections “to continue reforms as an independent government”.

After voting in Athens, Mitsotakis called on voters not to jeopardize the economic stability that had been hard won under his government. “Today we are voting for our future, for more and better jobs, for a more efficient health system, for a stronger country that plays an important role in Europe,” said the 55-year-old.







Almost ten million people called to vote

His main rival and predecessor Tsipras, however, warned that the Conservatives’ rosy numbers belied growing poverty in Greece, and wages are failing to keep up with soaring prices. He spoke of a “day of hope” as he cast his ballot, calling on voters to put “four difficult years behind them” and choose “fair government” in the name of a better future.

Almost ten million eligible voters were called to the election, including 440,000 first-time voters. The main issues of the election campaign were the cost of living and jobs: “Life, especially for young people, is very difficult. Unemployment is high, there are no job prospects and salaries are just enough for a month,” said 41-year-old Dora Vasilopoulo in Athens. “We only work to survive,” complained the 39-year-old salesman Giorgos Antonopoulos in Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis’ government came under pressure after a devastating head-on collision between two trains in February that killed 57 people. The government blamed human error for the tragedy, even though Greece’s notoriously poor rail network has suffered from years of underfunding. The train disaster initially cost Mitsotakis and his party many votes in the polls. But the closer the election got, the better off Mitsotakis was.