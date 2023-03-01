the tragedy

More than 30 people have died and more than 85 have been injured in the crash between a freight and a passenger train traveling between Athens and Thessaloniki, Greece. Rescue operations are still ongoing and the toll could get worse, firefighters have warned. The wounded were transported to hospitals near the site of the disaster and 25 of them are in serious condition. It is the “worst train accident Greece has ever seen”, according to Greek media. Three carriages derailed a few minutes before midnight in the city of Larissa (in the center of the country) following collisions between the freight train and another convoy carrying 350 passengers. About 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances attended the scene. Cranes were also employed to try to remove debris and lift overturned wagons.



01:55