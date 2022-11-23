Greek coast guards rescued the migrants from a drifting fishing boat, which was eventually towed to a port on the Greek island of Crete. The ship, with several hundred people on board, had sent out a distress signal on Monday night.

Between 400 and 500 migrants were rescued on Tuesday November 22 in the sea off Crete, prompting Athens to call for European “solidarity” in their care. Greece has asked the European Commission to “activate relocations to other member states in the name of European solidarity,” according to Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi.

My urgent letter to @MargSchinas & @YlvaJohansson regarding the rescue of 400 migrants south of Crete. We ask the Commission to immediately undertake and coordinate a relocation initiative, ensuring the responsibility, in saving lives at sea, is fairly shared among Member States. pic.twitter.com/Y6IbqwNAfA — Νότης Μηταράκης – Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) November 22, 2022



The 27 Member States, confronted by migration, are scheduled to meet on Friday, November 25 to discuss this thorny issue, after the Franco-Italian crisis over the reception of another migrant ship, the Ocean-Viking.

Coastguards were alerted by a distress call shortly after midnight on Monday, November 21, as strong winds were blowing in the area where the ship was sailing, on the southwestern tip of Crete, Greece’s largest island.

Two cargo ships, an oil tanker, and two Italian fishing boats were nearby to render assistance. Finally, the ship was towed by a fishing boat to the port of Paleochora, in southwestern Crete.

A coast guard spokeswoman said between “four and five hundred people” were rescued. His nationality was not indicated. ERT images showed most of the men on the deck of an obviously dilapidated and rusty ship.

An injured man receives medical attention in Paleochora, on the island of Crete, on November 22, 2022, as some 500 rescued migrants and refugees are transferred from the ship to buses following a rescue operation. A rusting fishing boat carrying around 500 migrants docks on the Greek island of Crete on November 22, 2022, after being dramatically rescued during near-hurricane winds. © Costas METAXAKIS / AFP

A more dangerous route used by smugglers

Due to increased patrols by the Greek coast guard and the EU border agency Frontex in the eastern Aegean, migrant smugglers are now taking a longer and more dangerous route south of Crete to enter the European Union.

“80% of the flows from Turkey go directly to Italy,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told the private channel Skai TV last week.

On October 11, at least 30 people died in two shipwrecks off the islands of Lesbos and Kythira. In the latter, which killed at least eight people, rescue services winched dozens of survivors off a cliff, mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

In early November, more than 21 people died and dozens went missing in two simultaneous shipwrecks off the islands of Samos and Euboea.

Sharing the relocation of migrants between Member States

Mitarakis had already criticized in September the “lack of will” of his partners in the European Union regarding the relocation of migrants and had pointed out that the southern countries calculated that this year arrivals in Europe “will rise to some 160,000 people” , for which reason the proposal of 1,017 relocation places made by the other member countries was considered “disappointing”.

Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus They asked the European Commission a little over a week ago to increase the relocations of migrants towards other member states of the community block, since they are the ones that carry the “heaviest” burden of managing migratory flows as front-line countries.

“The number of relocation commitments made by European states in the current migration and asylum plan represent only a very small fraction of the actual number of irregular arrivals we have received so far this year,” the ministers’ joint statement said. of the Italian, Maltese and Cypriot Interior and that of Migration and Asylum of Greece.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE