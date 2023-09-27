At the end of the episode, once she returns to the hovel, Grecia Colmenares appears desperate

During the last episode of Big Brother, Greece Colmenares she let herself go on a sensational outburst. The protagonist of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini appeared in tears and said she regretted having left Beatrice Luzzi alone. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Although it started a few weeks ago, the new edition of the Big Brother has already become the subject of much chatter. Without any shadow of a doubt, Grecia Colmenares is one of protagonists most loved and talked about on the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Recently, the person concerned ended up at the center of the gossip due to a harsh outburst.

In detail, it all began at the end of the episode of the reality show, when the contestants returned divided two parts. Therefore, some gieffini remained in the most spied on house in Italy, while others returned to the hovel where Grecia also ended up. The latter was forced to separate from Beatrize Luzzi instead remained in the luxury soft sector.

During the episode, Luzzi had declared to Colmenares that she felt very alone and that she felt very uncomfortable lack of her roommate. In light of this, the moment the two gieffines split, Greece exploded tears. These were his words:

Beatrice told me that she feels very alone and I feel guilty because, instead, I feel comfortable in this group. I’m sorry that you’re living it this way.

Grecia Colmenares: the relationship with Beatrice Luzzi

The tough one vent of the actress did not go unnoticed by Giuseppe Garibaldi who approached her to discover the reason of his tears. Grecia and Beatrice are linked by a special relationship in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. In particular, during the last episode, the two competitors got closer and closer and showed a lot solidarity towards each other.